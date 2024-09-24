Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.87 Million Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of Hawkins worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 36.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.26. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

