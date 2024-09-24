Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,921,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 576,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 492,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average is $129.24. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

