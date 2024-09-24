Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,249 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 34.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 196,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 24.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.