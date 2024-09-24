Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 5,300 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Yum China by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Yum China by 23,769.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after buying an additional 3,152,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,637.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Stock Up 2.3 %

YUMC stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

