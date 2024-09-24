AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 220,685 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,685 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

