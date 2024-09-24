iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after buying an additional 495,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,967,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 112,780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 94,152 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

