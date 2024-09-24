LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

