AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,362 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $274.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.05 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

