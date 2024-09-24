Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 169.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,622.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 151.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,096 shares of company stock worth $23,603,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

