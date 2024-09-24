AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 61 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,770,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after acquiring an additional 528,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $381.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $382.83. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

