FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 90,233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 30.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 39.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,754 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

