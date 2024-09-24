AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,611 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after buying an additional 972,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,078,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,406. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $118.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $118.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.