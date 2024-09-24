Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

