AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 237 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $803.50 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $865.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $937.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $317.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.