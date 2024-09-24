AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 228.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $3,899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 139,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

RPRX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

