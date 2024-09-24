AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,521,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,210,000 after buying an additional 436,893 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,688,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,764 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,253,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FSIG opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.