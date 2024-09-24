Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.