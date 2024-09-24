FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,643 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 556.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

