Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,822 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Exelon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 237,950 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

