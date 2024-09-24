Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,292 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $147.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.07. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $148.10.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

