Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton
Eaton Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton stock opened at $329.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.99 and its 200 day moving average is $312.91.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eaton Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.