Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 5,572 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6,288.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,808 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chemed by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $3,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 1.2 %

Chemed stock opened at $589.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.80. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $497.36 and a twelve month high of $654.62.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,744 shares of company stock worth $3,828,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

