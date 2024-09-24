Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crane by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,216,000 after buying an additional 685,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,659,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,205,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Crane by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 145,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 110,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crane by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 727,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,354,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $152.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $162.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average of $144.27.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

