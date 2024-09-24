Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 139.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,876 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Allegion by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $146.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.