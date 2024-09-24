Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,305,758 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

