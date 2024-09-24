Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,626,000. SIH Partners LLLP increased its holdings in Li Auto by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 744,419 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in Li Auto by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 604,773 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $14,816,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $17,696,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Li Auto Trading Up 3.1 %

LI opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

