ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stake Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 285.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674,852 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.83% of ThredUp worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 186,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

In related news, Director Noam Paransky purchased 40,008 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,406.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,026.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Noam Paransky purchased 40,008 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,406.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,026.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 385,008 shares of company stock worth $308,906 and have sold 367,645 shares worth $703,755. 34.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.71. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

