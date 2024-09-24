Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 168.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.67.

NYSE RACE opened at $476.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.57. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

