Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

