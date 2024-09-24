Cheviot Value Management LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 952,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R raised its position in Nestlé by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NSRGY opened at $97.77 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

