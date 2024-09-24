Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $49,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.