Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 3,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises accounts for 5.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $118,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,149,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,700,000 after acquiring an additional 467,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,398,000 after acquiring an additional 321,780 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 28.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 405,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $211.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.26. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

