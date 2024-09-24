Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP lessened its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,698,894 shares during the period. Orion makes up 19.7% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Orion were worth $22,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 3.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,768,000 after purchasing an additional 99,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 80,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 77,952 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 18.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,347,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 210,990 shares during the period. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Orion

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,584,604.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,584,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $845,225 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on OEC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of OEC opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $933.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Orion had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

