Stanley Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Stanley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,954,000. Vontier makes up approximately 3.7% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

