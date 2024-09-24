Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Has $21.28 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up approximately 3.7% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $8,443,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 269.5% in the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,740.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.78.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,914,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,392. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

