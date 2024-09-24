Stanley Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Stanley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 625,608 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,000. Tripadvisor comprises approximately 2.3% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 589.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $9,859,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $4,638,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $131,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

