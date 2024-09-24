Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Reduced by Stanley Capital Management LLC

Stanley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 7.4% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $36,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 101.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after buying an additional 45,525 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.5% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 93,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Vertiv stock opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.62. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

