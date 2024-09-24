AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGOV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 572.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 196,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,877 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 586,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,333,000.

LGOV opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

