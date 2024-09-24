AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Saia by 21.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 18.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Saia by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $441.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.51 and a 200-day moving average of $459.47. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

