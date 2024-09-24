AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 212,725 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after buying an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

