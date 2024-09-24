Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

GILD stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.