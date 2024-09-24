AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,618,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

