AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

