AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $374,390,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after buying an additional 302,382 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $489.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.06. The company has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

