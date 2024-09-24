AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,186,479 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186,479 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

