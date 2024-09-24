Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

RWL stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $98.18.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

