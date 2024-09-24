AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

