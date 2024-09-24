AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

