AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:FAUG opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

