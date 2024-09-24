AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1,927.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

Shares of DAPR opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

